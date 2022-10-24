"I'm still holding out hope": Canadiens' Carey Price says he's not retiring just yet

Carey Price met with members of the Montreal media on Monday to clear the air about a knee injury that’s kept him off the ice for the better part of the past year.

“I don’t have a plan to retire right at this moment,” said the 35-year-old Canadiens goalie, adding that his current objective is “just to be pain-free from day to day.”

Carey Price répond aux questions des médias au Complexe sportif Bell à Brossard. Carey Price is addressing the media at the Bell Sports Complex.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/OSMx8SQWPi — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 24, 2022

Despite meeting with multiple doctors before and after undergoing surgery in July, Price says that another procedure may not be worth it. “In my opinion, it’s a little risky for my quality of life,” said the B.C. native, who called the idea of getting another major surgery “worrisome.”

Price once again clarified that he “cannot train at a professional level” right now. And while he won’t see any game action this season Price, who recently attended a Montreal Alouettes and Toronto Raptors game, says he’s had some talks with owner Geoff Molson about roles he can play in the community.

The Olympic gold medalist and Vezina Trophy winner said he felt an “overwhelming sense of gratitude” when he received a standing ovation at the Canadiens’ home opener earlier this month.

He’s also been feeling the love from teammates, such as fellow goalie Jake Allen, who discussed Price’s legacy with the franchise. “The Montreal Canadiens are so fortunate to have that guy for the last 15 years — how many organizations would be killing to have Carey Price at their fingertips for that length of time is something special”

As for whether Price is optimistic about his future as a hockey player, he says he’s “still holding out hope,” adding that he’s “definitely not giving up on winning a Stanley Cup in some aspect — whatever position that may be in.”