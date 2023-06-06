10 biggest Montreal Canadiens contracts in recent history

The Montreal Canadiens have signed their fair share of big contracts over the past few decades — some good, some very bad.

For the sake of this article, we’ll be looking at the highest cap hits of the salary cap era. Highlighting the impact these blockbuster signings have had on the team, here are the 10 biggest contracts the Canadiens have signed over the past 20 years.

Andrei Markov

Cap Hit: $5.725 million

Andrei Markov, a highly skilled blueliner, signed a four-year, $23 million contract extension in 2007. Markov’s offensive capabilities and ability to quarterback the power play made him a valuable asset for the Canadiens for years down the line.

Although injuries hampered his later years with the team, Markov’s contract reflected his importance to the organization during his prime.

Tomas Plekanec

Cap Hit: $6 million

In 2015, Montreal re-signed veteran centreman Tomas Plekanec to a two-year, $12 million deal ($6 million AAV).

The decision to sign the player, who had been with the organization since 2001, was likely a no-brainer as the defensive forward brought consistency, poise, and leadership to the locker room.

Ultimately retiring in 2018, Plekanec sits at 17th in Canadiens franchise history in goals (233), 13th in assists (373), and 13th in points (606).

Mike Cammalleri

Cap Hit: $6 million

In 2009, the Canadiens signed forward Mike Cammalleri to a five-year, $30 million contract via free agency. While Cammalleri’s time in Montreal was short-lived, he made an immediate impact, scoring 26 goals and 50 points in 65 games during his first season with the team.

His offensive prowess and clutch performances in the playoffs quickly endeared him to the Canadiens’ faithful.

Ultimately, the Habs traded Cammalleri back to the Calgary Flames in 2012 in exchange for forward Rene Bourque.

Jeff Petry

Cap Hit: $6.25 million

In 2020, former GM Marc Bergevin signed defenseman Jeff Petry to a four-year, $25 million contract extension.

At that point, Petry’s steady presence on the blue line and offensive contributions had made him a vital component of the Canadiens’ defensive unit for the better part of eight seasons. His name was even tossed around in the Norris Trophy conversation on multiple occasions.

With that said, Petry was ultimately traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2022, playing out less than half of his new contract in Montreal.

Brendan Gallagher

Cap Hit: $6.5 million

Proving that hard work pays off, Brendan Gallagher earned himself a huge payday in 2020 when he signed a six-year contract totalling $39 million.

While Gallagher’s gritty style of play and devotion to the organization has made him a beloved figure in the community, fans and analysts often note that he has not lived up to the high salary, putting up less than 25 points a year for all three seasons following the contract signing.

In all fairness, he’s been sidelined by multiple injuries in that time. Here’s hoping he can stay healthy for the remaining years of the deal.

Carey Price

Cap Hit: $6.5 million

In 2012, star goalie Carey Price signed his first blockbuster deal with the Habs.

At the time, Price was emerging as one of the league’s premier goaltenders, and the Canadiens recognized his immense talent and potential with a six-year, $39 million deal.

Luckily, Montreal got their money’s worth with Price finishing each of the next four seasons with an above .923 SV%. Then, in 2015, he won the Ted Lindsay Award, William M. Jennings Trophy, Vezina Trophy, and Hart Trophy, becoming the first goaltender in NHL history to win all four individual awards in the same season.

Not too shabby.

Cole Caufield

Cap Hit: $7.85 million

The most recent addition to this list, the Canadiens announced an eight-year, $62.8 million contract extension (2023-24 to 2030-31) with forward Cole Caufield earlier this week.

The 22-year-old’s new contract, which sees him earning slightly less than linemate and team captain Nick Suzuki, will come into effect at the start of the 2023-24 season.

Since making his debut ahead of the Habs’ 2021 run to the Stanley Cup Final, Caufield has put up 84 points over 123 regular season games. As a rookie, the 5’7″ winger also amassed 12 points over 20 NHL playoff games.

Only time will tell if he can live up to the blockbuster deal.

Nick Suzuki

Cap Hit: $7.875 million

After displaying tremendous potential in his first two NHL seasons, the Canadiens went all-in on Nick Suzuki, signing him to a seven-year, $63 million contract extension in October of 2021.

The new deal came into effect during the 2022-2023 season, which happened to be his first campaign as Montreal’s captain. He also netted a career-high 66 points, proving that the heavy gamble has already started paying off for the Habs.

PK Subban

Cap Hit: $9 million

Beloved by the Canadiens fanbase, PK Subban signed a whopping eight-year, $72 million contract extension with Montreal in 2014.

At the time, Subban was coming off a career year that saw him take him the Norris Trophy as the league’s best defenceman. He followed that up with a 15-goal, 60-point season in the first year of his new deal.

However, the contract became a subject of controversy when Subban was shockingly traded to the Nashville Predators in exchange for Shea Weber in a high-profile deal back in 2016.

Carey Price

Cap Hit: $10.5 million

Price appears twice on this list (and tops it) as a result of the groundbreaking eight-year, $84 million dollar contract he signed in 2017.

Not only is the contract the highest in team history, it is the biggest goalie contract in the history of the NHL.

In 2022, Price, who is the winningest goaltender in Montreal Canadiens history, was placed on long-term injured reserve as a result of an ongoing knee injury, allowing the team to free up a sizeable chunk of salary cap space.