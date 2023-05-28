Canadiens' Carey Price is lighting up his B.C. neighbours in road hockey

Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price may face an uncertain path to an NHL return, but it’s clear he hasn’t lost his fighting spirit.

The 2014 Olympic gold medalist and 2015 Hart and Vezina Trophy winner hasn’t played in an NHL game in over a year, but seemed to get a little action this week playing ball hockey on the streets of Kelowna, British Columbia with his kids as well as a few neighbours.

Donned in what looked like a set of Crocs and a sleeveless shirt, Price opted not to go in net, but rather show off a series of sweet dangles to embarrass the local goalie.

Of course, the goalie looked like they were about five years old.

“Thinks he’s funny lighting up the neighbor girl,” Price’s wife Angela shared in a video to her Instagram story on Saturday.

Elite sniper Carey Price 🥵 pic.twitter.com/np5mN4xR9z — Habs enjoyer (@car3ypr1ce) May 28, 2023

Price last played in the NHL for five games in April at the tail-end of the 2021-22, but sat out the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign.

The Price family announced this past January of their intentions to sell their Montreal house and move to Kelowna.

Price has a record 361-261-79 in 712 games with a goals against average of 2.51 and a save percentage of .917 for the Canadiens in his career, having made his NHL debut way back in the 2007-08 season.

Whether or not Price ever dons the pads again isn’t exactly clear at this point in time, but at least he’s seemingly got a career ahead of him hustling the local kids for a quick game.