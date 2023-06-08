Dubois wants out of Winnipeg as Canadiens trade rumours intensify: report

It looks like Pierre-Luc Dubois’ days with the Winnipeg Jets are officially numbered.

On Wednesday’s episode of TSN’s Insider Trading, analyst and insider Pierre Lebrun discussed how Dubois’ agent Pat Brisson recently let the Jets organization know his client wants to be moved.

“Our understanding is Pat Brisson has informed the Winnipeg Jets that his client isn’t inclined to sign an extension this summer — not even a one-year bridge,” said LeBrun. “Brisson would like to work with the Jets on a trade for Dubois to another team.”

While the Jets are reportedly not willing to deal Dubois away on a discount, LeBrun also revealed that the Montreal Canadiens remain interested in the 24-year-old Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts native, among other teams.

Over a year ago, Dubois’ camp informed the Jets that he didn’t intend to sign long-term. And while he’s not eligible to become an unrestricted free agent until July of 2024, allowing him to sign where he pleases, a trade this summer has become far more likely.

And as we head deeper into the offseason, rumours of the Winnipeg centre coming to the Canadiens continue to gain momentum as more is revealed.

Last month, a report from The Athletic’s Jets beat writer Murat Ates shed some light on negotiations between Winnipeg and Montreal, revealing the nature of multiple rejected proposals from both teams.

According to the report, Montreal tried to put together a package deal involving forwards Christian Dvorak and Josh Anderson, along with a first-round pick, which Winnipeg declined.

On Thursday, Habs GM Kent Hughes provided a vague response when asked about the recent Dubois developments. “I can’t talk about players from other teams, so I can’t make a comment on Pierre-Luc,” he said in French before adding that the Habs are “always open to adding elements that would improve” their roster.