Canadiens to induct Shea Weber into Bell Centre's Ring of Honour

Former Montreal Canadiens captain Shea Weber will soon receive one of the team’s most prestigious distinctions.

Located around the upper bowl of the Bell Centre, the Ring of Honour highlights every Hockey Hall of Famer associated with the Canadiens. With 60 names already in place, the Habs will soon make room for one more.

As confirmed by the Canadiens in an email to Daily Hive, Weber will be honoured at the Bell Centre on November 16 before a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, following his Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony on November 11.

The most recent players to join the Ring of Honour were Pierre Turgeon in 2023 and Guy Carbonneau in 2019.

Although not officially retired, Weber — who remains under contract with the Utah Hockey Club — was recently inducted into this year’s Hockey Hall of Fame class alongside Pavel Datsyuk, Jeremy Roenick, Colin Campbell, David Poile, Natalie Darwitz, and Krissy Wendell-Pohl.

The ceremony will focus on the 39-year-old’s tenure as Canadiens captain from 2018 to 2021. Acquired in a high-profile trade with the Nashville Predators, Weber played six seasons with Montreal and played a pivotal role in the team’s surprise Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2021, which turned out to be his final NHL season.

Across 1,038 NHL games, including two stints as a team captain, the Sicamous, British Columbia native tallied 224 goals and 589 points, with his powerful slapshot becoming one of his trademarks.

As for Weber’s former teammate Carey Price, the ex-Habs defenceman recently expressed confidence that Price will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame when he becomes eligible next summer.

“Without a doubt in my mind, he’s going in.'”