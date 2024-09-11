How much every Canadiens player will make in 2024-25

It’s been a busy offseason for the Montreal Canadiens.

Along with making a blockbuster deal to acquire Patrik Laine from the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Canadiens also drafted highly touted prospect Ivan Demidov at fifth overall and signed free-agent forward Alex Barré-Boulet over the summer.

Meanwhile, team staples like Juraj Slafkovsky, Arber Xhekaj, Kaiden Guhle, and Justin Barron have all agreed to contract extensions.

So, how do things look on the financial side of things?

As explained by PuckPedia, Montreal’s recent acquisition of Laine puts them slightly over the NHL’s $88 million salary cap ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

However, making a few roster moves and/or placing Carey Price on LTIR would solve that issue, making the Habs cap-compliant to begin the season.

After trading Harris for Laine & adding net $7.3M Cap Hit, #GoHabGo are $1.1M Proj over cap for 22 active players (14F/6/2G) + Price They will likely send players down and submit an opening roster under the cap, then put Price on LTIR & gain $10.5M spacehttps://t.co/HchyI3YLge — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) August 19, 2024