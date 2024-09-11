SportsHockeyCanadiens

How much every Canadiens player will make in 2024-25

Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a busy offseason for the Montreal Canadiens.

Along with making a blockbuster deal to acquire Patrik Laine from the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Canadiens also drafted highly touted prospect Ivan Demidov at fifth overall and signed free-agent forward Alex Barré-Boulet over the summer.

Meanwhile, team staples like Juraj Slafkovsky, Arber Xhekaj, Kaiden Guhle, and Justin Barron have all agreed to contract extensions.

So, how do things look on the financial side of things?

As explained by PuckPedia, Montreal’s recent acquisition of Laine puts them slightly over the NHL’s $88 million salary cap ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

However, making a few roster moves and/or placing Carey Price on LTIR would solve that issue, making the Habs cap-compliant to begin the season.

With that in mind, here’s how much every Canadiens player will earn throughout the upcoming season.

Forwards ($55,062,500)

With the Blue Jackets not retaining any of Laine’s salary, he becomes Montreal’s highest-paid player, making nearly $1 million more than first-line staples Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield for the next two seasons.

Player Cap hit 2024-25
Patrik Laine $8,700,000
Nick Suzuki $7,875,000
Cole Caufield $7,850,000
Brendan Gallagher $6,500,000
Josh Anderson $5,500,000
Christian Dvorak $4,450,000
Joel Armia $3,400,000
Kirby Dach $3,362,500
Alex Newhook $2,900,000
Jake Evans $1,700,000
Rafael Harvey-Pinard $1,100,000
Juraj Slafkovský $950,000
Alex Barré-Boulet $775,000

Defense ($13,505,833)

The Canadiens are getting a bargain on the blue line this season as none of their defenders exceed the $5 million mark.

Player Cap hit 2024-25
Mike Matheson $4,875,000
David Savard $3,500,000
Arber Xhekaj $1,300,000
Justin Barron $1,150,000
Lane Hutson $950,000
Jayden Struble $867,500
Kaiden Guhle $863,333

Goalies ($4,040,000)

Montreal’s tandem of Sam Montembeault and Cayden Primeau will make a combined salary of just $4 million — less than half of what Price will take home

Player Cap hit 2024-25
Sam Montembeault $3,150,000
Cayden Primeau $890,000

Long-term injured reserve ($10.5 million)

Player Cap hit 2024-25
Carey Price $10,500,000
