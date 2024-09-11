SportsHockeyMaple LeafsCanadiens

How to watch Canadiens vs. Leafs Prospect Showdown this weekend

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
Sep 11 2024, 7:57 pm
How to watch Canadiens vs. Leafs Prospect Showdown this weekend
David Kirouac/USA TODAY Sports

With less than a month until the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs kick off the 2024-25 NHL season, fans are in for an early treat this weekend.

Rookies from the two franchises will face off in the 2024 Prospect Showdown, with games scheduled for Saturday, September 14, and Sunday, September 15, at 1 pm ET at the Bell Centre.

Montreal’s home barn is sure to be buzzing, especially with tickets priced at just $10. But for those unable to attend, the pair of games will be broadcast live on RDS.

The Canadiens will stream the matchups live on their official social media channels, including X, Facebook, and YouTube.

Here’s a look at the rosters, which will be led by AHL coaches for both teams as they prepare to put their young talent to the test.

Canadiens 2024 Rookie Camp Roster

Forwards

  • Owen Beck
  • Jared Davidson
  • Sean Farrell
  • Emil Heineman
  • Riley Kidney
  • Justin Larose
  • Filip Mesar
  • Israel Mianscum
  • Logan Nijhoff
  • Maxime Pellerin
  • Charles Savoie
  • Tyler Thorpe
  • Luke Tuch
  • Florian Xhekaj

Defencemen

  • Emanuelson Charbonneau
  • Adam Engström
  • Lane Hutson
  • Logan Mailloux
  • Simon Motew
  • Owen Protz
  • David Reinbacher

Goaltenders

  • Matteo Drobac
  • Quentin Miller
  • Samuel Richard

Coaches

  • Pascal Vincent (Laval Rocket head coach)
  • Daniel Jacob (assistant coach)
  • Martin Laperrière (assistant coach)
  • Marco Marciano (video coach)

Maple Leafs 2024 Prospect Showdown Roster

Forwards

  • Matthew Barbolini
  • Easton Cowan
  • Marshall Finnie
  • Nikita Grebenkin
  • Roni Hirvonen
  • Brandon Lisowsky
  • Fraser Minten
  • Maxim Muranov
  • Robert Mastrosimone
  • Sam McCue
  • Jacob Quillan
  • Braeden Kressler
  • Rhett Parsons
  • Sam Stevens
  • Ty Voit

Defencemen

  • Noah Chadwick
  • Ben Danford
  • Miroslav Holinka
  • Ryan McCleary
  • Chas Sharpe
  • Cade Webber
  • Topi Niemelä

Goaltenders

  • Artur Ahktyamov
  • Dennis Hildeby
  • Vyacheslav Peksa
Coaches
  • John Gruden (Toronto Marlies head coach)
  • Michael Dyck (assistant coach)
  • Steve Sullivan (assistant coach)
  • Hannu Toivonen (goalie coach)
  • Troy Paquette (video coach)

With rookie camp kicking off on Wednesday morning, Montreal’s prospects will wrap up their camp on September 17 after the two games and a series of evaluations.

The Maple Leafs Prospects also began on-ice sessions at Ford Performance Centre on Wednesday. Practices will take place until Friday, September 13, before departing for Montreal.

ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop