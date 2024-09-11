How to watch Canadiens vs. Leafs Prospect Showdown this weekend
With less than a month until the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs kick off the 2024-25 NHL season, fans are in for an early treat this weekend.
Rookies from the two franchises will face off in the 2024 Prospect Showdown, with games scheduled for Saturday, September 14, and Sunday, September 15, at 1 pm ET at the Bell Centre.
You don't want to miss this year's Prospect Showdown!
Montreal’s home barn is sure to be buzzing, especially with tickets priced at just $10. But for those unable to attend, the pair of games will be broadcast live on RDS.
The Canadiens will stream the matchups live on their official social media channels, including X, Facebook, and YouTube.
Here’s a look at the rosters, which will be led by AHL coaches for both teams as they prepare to put their young talent to the test.
Canadiens 2024 Rookie Camp Roster
Forwards
- Owen Beck
- Jared Davidson
- Sean Farrell
- Emil Heineman
- Riley Kidney
- Justin Larose
- Filip Mesar
- Israel Mianscum
- Logan Nijhoff
- Maxime Pellerin
- Charles Savoie
- Tyler Thorpe
- Luke Tuch
- Florian Xhekaj
Defencemen
- Emanuelson Charbonneau
- Adam Engström
- Lane Hutson
- Logan Mailloux
- Simon Motew
- Owen Protz
- David Reinbacher
Goaltenders
- Matteo Drobac
- Quentin Miller
- Samuel Richard
Coaches
- Pascal Vincent (Laval Rocket head coach)
- Daniel Jacob (assistant coach)
- Martin Laperrière (assistant coach)
- Marco Marciano (video coach)
Maple Leafs 2024 Prospect Showdown Roster
Forwards
- Matthew Barbolini
- Easton Cowan
- Marshall Finnie
- Nikita Grebenkin
- Roni Hirvonen
- Brandon Lisowsky
- Fraser Minten
- Maxim Muranov
- Robert Mastrosimone
- Sam McCue
- Jacob Quillan
- Braeden Kressler
- Rhett Parsons
- Sam Stevens
- Ty Voit
Defencemen
- Noah Chadwick
- Ben Danford
- Miroslav Holinka
- Ryan McCleary
- Chas Sharpe
- Cade Webber
- Topi Niemelä
Goaltenders
- Artur Ahktyamov
- Dennis Hildeby
- Vyacheslav Peksa
- John Gruden (Toronto Marlies head coach)
- Michael Dyck (assistant coach)
- Steve Sullivan (assistant coach)
- Hannu Toivonen (goalie coach)
- Troy Paquette (video coach)
With rookie camp kicking off on Wednesday morning, Montreal’s prospects will wrap up their camp on September 17 after the two games and a series of evaluations.
The Maple Leafs Prospects also began on-ice sessions at Ford Performance Centre on Wednesday. Practices will take place until Friday, September 13, before departing for Montreal.