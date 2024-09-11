With less than a month until the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs kick off the 2024-25 NHL season, fans are in for an early treat this weekend.

Rookies from the two franchises will face off in the 2024 Prospect Showdown, with games scheduled for Saturday, September 14, and Sunday, September 15, at 1 pm ET at the Bell Centre.

Montreal’s home barn is sure to be buzzing, especially with tickets priced at just $10. But for those unable to attend, the pair of games will be broadcast live on RDS.

The Canadiens will stream the matchups live on their official social media channels, including X, Facebook, and YouTube.

Here’s a look at the rosters, which will be led by AHL coaches for both teams as they prepare to put their young talent to the test.

Forwards

Owen Beck

Jared Davidson

Sean Farrell

Emil Heineman

Riley Kidney

Justin Larose

Filip Mesar

Israel Mianscum

Logan Nijhoff

Maxime Pellerin

Charles Savoie

Tyler Thorpe

Luke Tuch

Florian Xhekaj

Defencemen

Emanuelson Charbonneau

Adam Engström

Lane Hutson

Logan Mailloux

Simon Motew

Owen Protz

David Reinbacher

Goaltenders

Matteo Drobac

Quentin Miller

Samuel Richard

Coaches

Pascal Vincent (Laval Rocket head coach)

Daniel Jacob (assistant coach)

Martin Laperrière (assistant coach)

Marco Marciano (video coach)

Forwards

Matthew Barbolini

Easton Cowan

Marshall Finnie

Nikita Grebenkin

Roni Hirvonen

Brandon Lisowsky

Fraser Minten

Maxim Muranov

Robert Mastrosimone

Sam McCue

Jacob Quillan

Braeden Kressler

Rhett Parsons

Sam Stevens

Ty Voit

Defencemen

Noah Chadwick

Ben Danford

Miroslav Holinka

Ryan McCleary

Chas Sharpe

Cade Webber

Topi Niemelä

Goaltenders

Artur Ahktyamov

Dennis Hildeby

Vyacheslav Peksa