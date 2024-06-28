Shea Weber on painful final year with Canadiens: "I couldn't walk"

Upon finding out about his recent nomination to the Hockey Hall of Fame, former Canadiens captain Shea Weber is looking back at his illustrious career. Unfortunately, it’s one that didn’t come to a very happy end.

Joining the Canadiens via a blockbuster trade in 2016, the elite defenceman capped off his lengthy NHL tenure by leading Montreal to the Stanley Cup Final in 2021. Throughout the epic run, though, it was evident that he was playing hurt.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Weber confirmed those suspicions.

“That whole year [2020-21], I couldn’t get out of bed. I couldn’t walk. It was so painful,” he explained. “Then you get into the playoffs… but it’s what you play for, you’re willing to give anything to get there.”

After logging one goal in six points that postseason, Weber missed the entirety of the 2021-22 campaign and hasn’t played since. The abrupt conclusion of his illustrious 16-season career was not easy for him to accept at first.

“It was very frustrating… I felt like I could still pay, but physically my body just wouldn’t let me,” the 38-year-old added before revealing that he was taking a large amount of pain medication.

To this day, the former Nashville Predators captain, who will be inducted alongside Pavel Datsyuk and Jeremy Roenick, deals with the aftermath of years of physical hockey.

“It’s definitely an issue… I still work out and train. I got to really tone stuff down and leave my knee and ankle alone. Even the slightest thing will be bugging me.”

Still, he is honoured to be included among the most important names in hockey history.

“It means the world to me to get in. I didn’t expect this… This is such a big accomplishment, such a meaningful thing, let alone for it to happen in the first year. It’s crazy to believe.”

The Sicamous, BC, native also took the opportunity to explain why he never properly said goodbye to Montreal’s fan base before his contract was traded, admitting that it was a difficult time for him.

“Mentally, I was not in a very good spot, knowing I was done playing. I didn’t want to talk to anyone. I just wanted to hide out,” he said. “I’m a little bit sorry for that, not saying goodbye. It wasn’t intentional. I was not in a good spot, physically or mentally.”

As for teammate and Canadiens icon Carey Price, Weber doesn’t doubt that the goalie has enough accolades on his resume to join him in the Hall when he’s up for election next summer.

“Without a doubt in my mind, he’s going in,” he said of Montreal’s winningest goalie.

Weber and the rest of the Class of 2024 are scheduled to be inducted on November 11 in Toronto.