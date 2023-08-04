Canadiens' Rem Pitlick proposes to girlfriend on a paddle board

It takes a lot of balance to skate in the NHL.

Almost as much balance is needed to pop the question to your significant other while standing on a paddle board.

Luckily, Montreal Canadiens forward Rem Pitlick can do both.

On Friday, the Ottawa native and his longtime partner, Kayla, shared the news of their recent engagement on Instagram. According to the couple, Pitlick surprised her while paddle boarding in Wayzata Beach, Minnesota.

Unfortunately, the romantic surprise wasn’t photographed.

“Our paddle board proposal wasn’t caught on camera but long story short, I said yes,” Pitlick’s fiance wrote in a caption.

The 26-year-old is not the first of his teammates to get engaged this year, though. Over the past few months, fellow Habs Josh Anderson, Brendan Gallagher, and Jake Evans have all taken the next step to getting hitched.

Pitlick joined the Canadiens in January of 2022 when he was claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Wild.

Last season, the speedy forward played 46 games with Montreal, scoring six goals and 15 points. He also netted 22 points in 18 games with the Laval Rocket in the AHL.