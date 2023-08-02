Canadiens' Caufield and Suzuki swap ice for beach on Bahamas vacation

Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield may be a dynamic duo on the ice, but the bond between the pair of Montreal Canadiens forwards extends far beyond the hockey season.

Between tandem pedal boat rides in the Old Port to attending the Grand Prix together, this duo has been inseparable for quite some time.

Most recently, the Canadiens captain and his goal-scoring linemate traded ice for sand and sea as they were seen vacationing in the Bahamas.

On Tuesday, Caufield snapped a selfie of him and Suzuki wearing matching hats in front of the Nassau sea and posted it to his Instagram story.

In a recent interview with Daily Hive, Suzuki spoke of his close friendship with the 22-year-old Wisconsin native.

“We’ve got a really good relationship, and honestly, I kind of see him as a younger brother,” Suzuki revealed. “Our personalities really balance each other out. He’s the more hyper, really excited guy and I’m just kind of the one that’s more chill.”

And whether it’s making a play on the ice or hanging out together in their downtime, Caufield and Suzuki’s ability to feed off one another has been something to behold for Canadiens fans.

“I think that chemistry, on and off the ice, just goes a long way,” Suzuki added.

Although cut short by injury, Caufield’s productive 2022-23 campaign saw him net 26 goals and 10 assists over 46 games last season. Meanwhile, Suzuki had a career year, scoring 66 points in 82 games.

The pair will be back on the ice together in September for Habs training camp.