3 Canadiens players with something to prove this season

After three straight seasons of finishing near the bottom of the NHL standings, the Montreal Canadiens are itching to turn the page and take a big step forward.

With a young core and some key additions, the Habs might finally be ready to start climbing the ranks.

However, competing in a stacked Atlantic Division won’t be easy. If the Canadiens hope to stay in the playoff conversation, several players will need to step up and prove their worth.

With that in mind, here are three Canadiens with the most to prove heading into the 2024-25 season.

Juraj Slafkovsky

Canadiens fans saw two versions of Juraj Slafkovsky in 2023-24. Early in the season, the young Slovak struggled to find his rhythm, often battling inconsistency.

However, when he was promoted to the top line alongside Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki, Slafkovsky’s performance took a notable turn for the better, allowing him to finish the year with 50 points, breaking a few Habs records along the way.

This year, Slafkovsky must build on that late-campaign form and show that he can maintain a high level of play throughout an entire 82-game season. If the former No. 1 pick can find another gear, it would greatly accelerate Montreal’s rebuild.

Patrik Laine

In order to acquire an elite NHL talent like Patrik Laine (and a second-round pick), all Montreal had to give up in a trade was young depth defenceman Jordan Harris.

The reason the Columbus Blue Jackets’ price tag on the 6-foot-5 winger was so low is that Laine hasn’t been himself in recent years, dealing with injuries, mental health struggles, and a dip in offensive production.

While the Finnish sniper’s payoff could be huge if he returns to the 40+ goal form we saw in his early years with the Winnipeg Jets, he remains a gamble nonetheless.

Last playing a game in December of 2023, Laine, who carries an $8.7 million cap hit, seems thrilled for a fresh start with the Canadiens.

“I’m super excited to go to Montreal,” the 26-year-old told reporters the day the trade was finalized. “I kind of lived that in Winnipeg, with how crazy hockey is in Canada, and now obviously going to Montreal, it’ll be even crazier. I think they have a good thing going over there.”

Kirby Dach

Arguably Montreal’s biggest disappointment of the 2023-24 season, centre Kirby Dach suited up for just two games before suffering a devastating injury. After an awkward hit during the Canadiens’ home opener, Dach tore both the ACL and MCL in his right knee, ending his season almost before it began.

Two years ago, Dach was brought in to be a key piece of Montreal’s future and posted a career year in 2022-23, netting 38 points over 58 games in his first Habs campaign.

But with such a significant injury comes questions about his ability to bounce back and resume his development. After nearly a year of watching from the sidelines, Dach needs to prove he can stay healthy and return to being the dynamic centre the Canadiens believe he can be.