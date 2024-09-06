Patrik Laine’s move to the Montreal Canadiens has people wondering—can the former All-Star find his elite form again?

After a few tough seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets that saw him battle injuries and personal struggles, a clean slate in Montreal might be just what the Finnish sniper needs in order to make a comeback as one of the NHL’s premier scoring talents.

Here are a handful of reasons why Laine could theoretically get back on track as a member of the Habs this season.

1. Centre support

In Columbus, Laine spent much of the last two seasons playing alongside Boone Jenner, who, while hardworking, isn’t a natural centre.

In Montreal, Laine’s likely to find himself paired up with either Nick Suzuki or Kirby Dach—both of whom bring strong playmaking skills to the table. With Suzuki’s elite hockey IQ and Dach’s size and vision, Laine will finally have proper centres to set him up for prime scoring chances, which could translate into a serious boost in his offensive production.

As a member of the Winnipeg Jets, the Finnish sniper scored 44 goals in his most productive season (2017-18) while playing alongside Mark Schiefele and Nikolaj Ehlers.

2. Return to form

At 26, Laine still has plenty of time to bounce back, despite battling injuries and personal struggles the past couple of years. Last season, he played only 18 games, was sidelined with a broken clavicle in December, and later entered the NHLPA’s Player Assistance Program.

Now fully healed and mentally refreshed, Laine, who has been open about his struggles, is primed for a return to form. When healthy, he’s one of the best goal-scorers in the league, and a full season could see him return to the dynamic winger we know he can be.

3. Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis

Under the right coach’s guidance, Laine has the opportunity to refine his game and regain his status as one of the league’s top offensive threats.

One of the biggest factors in getting the Finnish sniper going is seeing how he plays under Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis.

The Hall of Famer, known for his offensive prowess, has already had a positive impact on young players like Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky. St. Louis understands the pressure of being an elite scorer, and his mentorship could help Laine unlock his full potential.

4. The electric atmosphere of Canadiens fans

Montreal is unlike any other hockey market in the league. And in Laine’s case, a passionate, hockey-crazed fanbase like that could help reignite his competitive fire. In fact, he said so himself.

“I’m super excited to go to Montreal,” the player told reporters the day the trade was finalized. “I kind of lived that in Winnipeg, with how crazy hockey is in Canada, and now obviously going to Montreal, it’ll be even crazier. I think they have a good thing going over there.”

With no disrespect to Columbus, playing in front of a sold-out Bell Centre, with fans who live and breathe hockey, is a major motivator for some players. That energy could give Laine the chance to thrive under the bright lights, which was the case with former Habs winger Alex Kovalev.

5. Personal motivation

After a handful of underwhelming seasons, no one seems more determined to get Laine back on track than the 6-foot-5 forward himself.

He’s well aware of what he’s capable of and seems driven to boost his numbers on the score sheet, while also acknowledging the importance of being a team player.

“I don’t want to come back as a 30-goal-scorer. I want to come back as a 40, 50- (goal-scorer). I’ve done that previously and it’s not by accident,” said Laine after being packaged with a second-round pick by Columbus in exchange for Jordan Harris.

“But it’s not just all about that. I want to come in and do whatever it takes to contribute to the team and help the team win, whether it’s me scoring 50 or scoring 20, as long as the team wins.”