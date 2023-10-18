Canadiens share brutal news regarding Kirby Dach's injury

The Montreal Canadiens revealed the nature of forward Kirby Dach’s injury shortly after the final buzzer of Tuesday night’s loss against the Minnesota Wild.

And it looks like he’ll be off the ice for quite some time.

After being hit into the boards early in Saturday’s home opener, Dach was ushered into the Habs’ locker room. And according to the Canadiens’ latest update, he sustained tears to both his ACL and MCL in his right knee.

As a result, the 22-year-old will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season. He is expected to undergo surgery in the near future.

“He’s definitely disappointed,” head coach Martin St. Louis said to reporters on Monday after speaking with Dach. “Second game of the season and all the time you put in to build yourself up for this – it’s hard.”

With one of their most talented centres gone and 79 games left in the season, the Canadiens coach also stressed the importance of moving forward.

“He’s a big-time player for us and he’s going to be missed,” St. Louis said. “We have to keep going.”

Last season, Dach also missed a significant amount of the season due to an injury, netting 14 goals and 38 points over 58 games with the Canadiens.