Canadiens make changes to coaching staff, scouting team

The Montreal Canadiens are shaking things up off the ice.

The team announced a series of personnel moves on Thursday with hires and promotions across multiple areas.

The most notable addition, perhaps, is Roger Grillo, who joins head coach Martin St-Louis’ staff as a coaching consultant. Grillo, a 10th-round pick of the Vancouver Canucks in 1983, most recently served as a regional manager for USA Hockey.

On the scouting front, Albie O’Connell has been promoted to chief North American scout, while Tommy Lehman steps into the role of chief European scout. Additionally, the team has brought in Matt Ryan as a pro scout.

Finally, the Canadiens have also bolstered their performance and conditioning staff. Dale Lablans has been promoted to head of performance, Stéphane Gervais has been hired as strength and conditioning coach, and Mitch Freeburn will take over Gervais’ former role with the Laval Rocket, Montreal’s AHL affiliate.

However, one notable vacancy remains unfilled. The Canadiens have yet to announce a replacement for former assistant coach Alex Burrows, who stepped away from his bench duties in early July.

With the 2024-25 season set to begin on October 9, the Canadiens will likely proceed with only two assistant coaches, Trevor Letowski and Stéphane Robidas.