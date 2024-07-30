SportsHockeyCanadiens

Canadiens sign Arber Xhekaj to two-year contract extension

Montreal Canadiens fans can breathe a sigh of relief. The Sheriff is staying in town.

On Tuesday morning the team revealed details of a new contract extension with defenceman Arber Xhekaj.

As per a press release, the two parties agreed to terms on a two-year, $2.6 million contract (2024-25 to 2025-26). The new deal will pay the 23-year-old an average annual salary of $1.3 million starting this season.

Xhekaj, who went undrafted and joined Montreal as a free agent in 2021, played 44 games with the Canadiens last season, netting three goals and 10 points. He also saw a brief 17-game midseason stint in the AHL with the Laval Rocket.

With the 6-foot-4 Hamilton native now locked up on a multi-year deal, the Habs have just one RFA contract left to get settled in fellow blueliner Justin Barron.

