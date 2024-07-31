Canadiens ink Kaiden Guhle to $33 million contract

For the third time in less than 24 hours, the Montreal Canadiens have signed a defenceman to a contract extension.

Beginning with Arber Xhekaj and Justin Barron on Tuesday, Montreal GM Kent Hughes announced a big-money, long-term extension for blueliner Kaiden Guhle on Wednesday morning.

As per a team media release, the Canadiens have locked up the 22-year-old on a six-year, $33.3 million deal that will keep him with the team through the 2030-31 season and pay him an average of $5.55 million annually.

Drafted in the first round by Montreal in 2020, Guhle has quickly emerged as a top-four defender for the Habs.

The Edmonton, Alberta, native had a solid 2023-24 season with the Canadiens. He played in 70 games, scoring six goals and adding 16 assists, while also racking up 56 penalty minutes. Known for his defensive skillset, he was second on the team with 178 blocked shots and averaged 20:51 of ice time per game.

Since his debut in the 2022-23 season, the 6’3″, 201-pound defenseman has amassed 40 points (10 goals, 30 assists) in 114 games.

His new contract will kick in at the beginning of the 2025-26 campaign.