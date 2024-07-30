Canadiens sign Justin Barron to affordable two-year contract

The Montreal Canadiens have made their second contract signing of the day.

Just hours after signing a two-year extension with defenceman Arber Xhekaj, the Habs announced that they have come to terms on a two-year deal with fellow blueliner Justin Barron.

The Canadiens have agreed to terms on a two-year contract (2024-25 to 2025-26) with defenseman Justin Barron. News release ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/9JsqZI0kRE — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 30, 2024

The 22-year-old’s new deal will pay him an average annual salary of $1.15 million starting in 2024-25.

Barron, a right-handed defenseman, played 48 games for the Canadiens during the 2023-24 season, contributing seven goals and six assists. He also spent time with the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League, where he notched two goals and nine assists over 32 games.

Originally selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the first round (25th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, the Halifax native was traded to Montreal, along with a 2024 second-round draft pick, in exchange for forward Artturi Lehkonen in March of 2022.

With Barron and Xhekaj off the books, the Canadiens no longer have any RFAs left to sign.