4 Canadiens forwards that could join Caufield and Suzuki on top line this year

Montreal Canadiens forwards Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield have a special connection on and off the ice.

And luckily for the Habs, their two most compatible players are also their two best.

But, as we know, it takes three forwards to make up an offensive line. And over the past year, head coach Martin St. Louis has experimented with turning the bona fide playmaker-sniper duo into a proper trio for the Canadiens.

Here are four players who could potentially fill that role

Kirby Dach

Pros: skill, size, chemistry

Cons: minimal NHL experience, right-handed shot, position

Kirby Dach was added to the Caufield and Suzuki line at the beginning of the 2022-2023 season, finding success there almost immediately.

And as of late November, each member of the top line was on pace to produce more than 77 points. Unfortunately, a December injury abruptly ended Caufield’s season, breaking up the formation that spent a total of 358 minutes of ice time together.

With everyone healthy to start the upcoming season, it would come as no surprise if St. Louis gives the 6-foot-4 centre-turned-winger another chance.

Josh Anderson

Pros: size, grit, speed

Cons: right-handed shot, lack of chemistry

It may have been tried multiple times in the past but Josh Anderson remains a viable option as a first-line winger.

Firstly and most importantly, the 6-foot-3 power forward provides some much-needed size and grit to a line that features a 5-foot-10 centre and 5-foot-7 winger.

With that said, the addition of Anderson, who netted 21 goals and 11 assists last season, has not necessarily clicked for Montreal. That doesn’t mean the coaching staff won’t give it another chance.

Juraj Slafkovsky

Pros: size, skill, left-handed shot

Cons: lack of experience, offensive production

Selected first overall in the 2022 NHL draft, Canadiens fans are expecting Slovakian forward Juraj Slafkovsky to blossom into a top-line winger.

And while his first season was cut short after just 39 games, it was pretty evident that he was not ready to be an elite player in the NHL after he netted just four goals and 10 points over the first half of the year.

Now, with some experience under his belt and a summer of intense training behind him, the 19-year-old is hoping to take a big step forward this season.

He’s already proven to be a nice fit for the Caufield-Suzuki line on paper. And if he can prove it on the ice, he may get his shot sooner than people think.

Alex Newhook

Pros: skill, left-handed shot

Cons: stats, size

Alex Newhook is one player fans will be watching closely this year.

The 22-year-old winger, who was traded to Montreal from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for two draft picks and a prospect back in June, is known for his offensive skillset and skating ability.

While it’s not clear where Newhook, who scored 14 goals and 30 points last season, will fit into this Habs lineup, he will be looking to make a good impression right out of the gate.

If he gets going this year, there may be a spot for him on the first line.