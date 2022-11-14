Dach, Suzuki, Caufield on pace to be best Canadiens line in three decades

It’s no secret that the Montreal Canadiens have been lacking a superstar offensive talent for quite some time now.

In fact, the last time the Habs had a top 10 NHL points leader was during the 1985-86 season when Mats Näslund, aka Le Petit Viking, finished the season with 43 goals and 67 assists. The closest we’ve come since was Alex Kovalev’s 2007-2008 campaign which concluded with him at 11th in the league after scoring 35 goals and 84 points.

That drought may finally be coming to an end, though, with top talents like Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, and now Kirby Dach, producing at an incredible pace. The trio of young forwards was recently assembled to make up Montreal’s first line, and the results have been immediate.

All three have impressed over the first 15 games. Caufield, who was sent down to the AHL last season, now finds himself with nine goals and seven assists (16 points). Meanwhile, Suzuki, who recently became the youngest captain in team history, has 10 goals and nine assists (19 points). Finally, Dach, who was underperforming as a prospect with the Chicago Blackhawks, has been on fire as of late with four goals and 10 assists (14 points) since joining the Canadiens.

The best part is that none of them have even turned 24 yet.

As of now, each member of the top line is on pace to produce more than 77 points this season. The last time a Canadiens line did that was exactly thirty years ago in 1992-1993 when Kirk Muller, Vincent Damphousse, and Brian Bellows all respectively lit it up, leading the Canadiens to their 24th Stanley Cup.

Because of consistent goal-scoring, impressive defensive play, and above-average goaltending, the Habs are now a middle-of-the-pack team, which is a far cry from their expected spot in the basement of the NHL standings.

Sure, it’s a little early for a parade. It’s also likely that this momentum slows down. But if things continue at a similar tempo, Montreal’s “rebuild” may come to a sudden end.