Slafkovsky plans to live with Canadiens teammate in Montreal next season

Whether it’s on or off the ice, Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield make up one of the most entertaining duos in the NHL. But the Montreal Canadiens may soon have another bromance on their hands.

Juraj Slafkosvksy, who was selected first overall by Montreal at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, was ecstatic when the Habs took fellow Slovakian forward Filip Mesar with their other first-round pick (26th overall).

And as the pair prepares for training camp, there’s a good chance they’ll be spending a lot more time together in the near future.

In a recent interview with Slovakia’s Sportnet.sk, Slafkosvsky was asked about his friendship with the prospect and revealed that they could soon become roommates.

“When Filip [Mesar] arrives, I’ll host him and see how we get on,” Slafkosvky explained. “I hope we’ll both stay together.”

While Slafkosvky played 39 NHL games last year before a knee injury ended his season, Mesar spent the year in the OHL. Depending on their camp performances, there’s a chance that they both end up with the Canadiens this year.

And even if one ends up with the Laval Rocket, Montreal’s AHL affiliate is close enough, allowing them to stick with their plans.

“I would be happy if it happened. He [Mesar] had a very good camp last year and was there for quite a long time,” the rookie said. “If he works on himself a little bit now, he has a chance.”

The 19-year-old said he is also prepared for the pressure that his sophomore season will bring as fans expect more offensive production from him.

“I’m sure they’ll expect more from me. I’m already counting on that,” he said. “But I believe I’m very well prepared, and I can play hockey.”

A lot has changed for Slafkovsky since draft day. For starters, he has increased his lung capacity through physical training and claims to be stronger and leaner.

“Last year, I did three pull-ups, now I’ll do six,” he said while laughing. “I should be stronger. I can see it on my body… The tests also showed that I have lost weight somewhere and gained weight somewhere.”

Slafkovsky recently graduated high school back home in Košice, which Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes personally congratulated him for.

“I am a model pupil. My grades were one, one, two, two (A, A, B, B),” Slafksovsky explained. “I pleased my parents. When my parents are happy, I’m happy.”

As for his own personal goals, the eccentric youngster prefers to keep them private.

“I have goals, but I’d like to keep them to myself. I’ll work on them in the meantime.”

Slafkovsky, who netted four goals and 10 points in the NHL last year, is expected to return to Montreal on August 1 in preparation for the upcoming season.