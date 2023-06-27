Canadiens give up first-round draft pick in big trade for Alex Newhook

The Montreal Canadiens have made a big trade, one day ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft in Nashville.

The Canadiens have acquired Alex Newhook in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for a first-round draft pick (31st overall), a second-round draft pick (37th overall), and prospect Gianni Fairbrother.

The first-round pick involved in the deal originally belonged to the Florida Panthers. The Canadiens acquired it in a March 2022 deal involving defenceman Ben Chiarot.

Newhook scored 14 goals and added 16 assists in 82 games with the Avalanche in 2022-23 before adding one assist in seven playoff games this year. Over 159 NHL games, the St. John’s, NL native, who was a part of Colorados’s Stanley Cup-winning roster in 2022, has amassed 66 points.

The 22-year-old is still a restricted free agent and does not have an extension in place with the Habs as of yet.

According to a report from David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Canadiens are not done yet on the trade front.

Pagnotta says that along with looking to move down from the fifth overall spot in the Draft, they are “working on more deals.”

