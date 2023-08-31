Jake Allen will keep his spot amidst Canadiens goalie logjam: report

Since acquiring Casey DeSmith from the Pittsburgh Penguins earlier this month, the Montreal Canadiens now have four NHL-ready goalies on their roster.

Suffice it to say, they’re experiencing a bit of a logjam between the pipes.

And while one netminder will have to settle for an AHL starting job, it’s highly likely that another will be traded.

But despite ongoing rumours, it looks like Jake Allen won’t be the one getting the boot.

Citing a “well-informed source,” La Poche Bleue journalist Raphaël Doucet reported on Wednesday that Allen has been given confirmation from the Canadiens that he will remain in Montreal.

Une source bien informée vient de me texter qu’« Allen s’est fait dire qu’il resterait à Montréal ». Cela veut donc dire bye bye DeSmith? #CH #Canadiens #Canadien #Habs https://t.co/aN8Zxn1g09 — Raphaël Doucet (@raphdoucet) August 30, 2023

At 33 years old, Allen is both Montreal’s oldest and highest-paid active goalie.

While few Habs players had a good season last year, Allen posted his worst numbers (3.55 GAA, .891 SV%) since arriving in Montreal back in 2020. As a result, if the report about him remaining with the team is true, it’s possible that his tandem role is reduced to that of backup, especially with the recent improvements to Samuel Montembeault’s game.

When asked about the 26-year-old’s progress, Allen didn’t seem to be bothered by the idea of getting less ice time.

“I think Sam’s going to be a bright part of this team’s future,” Allen said to reporters back in April. “My job is to help him.”

And if last season’s goalie duo sticks around for at least another year, signs point to DeSmith being shipped out over Cayden Primeau, who spent the majority of last season with the Laval Rocket.

Further fueling rumours that DeSmith will be traded before ever suiting up with Montreal, Anthony Martineau of TVA Sports reported that DeSmith, who has not spoken with Montreal media, is nervous about what’s to come.

“I am told that Casey DeSmith and his wife are going through a lot of anxiety right now,” Martineau wrote in French. “The goalie is waiting to find out under what circumstances he will have to move his family.”