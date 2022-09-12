Nick Suzuki becomes youngest captain in Montreal Canadiens history

On Monday morning the Montreal Canadiens announced that Nick Suzuki had been named team captain.

As the 31st captain in franchise history, the 23-year-old also becomes the organization’s youngest captain. He succeeds Shea Weber, who served as team captain for the past four seasons.

The news, which was shared by the team’s social media accounts featured an image of the centreman donning the “C” along with the caption “Capitaine Nick.”

Along with kicking off the season with a new letter on his chest, this fall, the London, Ontario native, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a 2017 trade with the Vegas Golden Knights, will be play the first year of an eight-year contract extension that was signed last season.

Suzuki, who served as an alternate captain during the 2021-2022 season, made his first appearance in the NHL All-Star Game this past February. According to a team press release, his streak of 209 consecutive games played is the sixth longest active streak in the NHL

Fellow Habs captain candidates Brendan Gallagher and Joel Edmundson have also been named alternates.