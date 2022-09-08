The Carey Price era has been turbulent for hockey fans over the past 18 months.

He’s gone from taking the Montreal Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Final to sitting out for most of the season, to possibly retiring.

The 35-year-old was placed on the team’s long-term injured reserve (LTIR), similar to how former captain Shea Weber was placed on the LTIR before he called it a career.

In August, Canadiens GM Kent Hughes admitted that Price is “unlikely to play for the Montreal Canadiens this season,” but neglected to mention anything about any possible retirement. Price only played five games during the 2021-22 NHL season, dealing with both a knee injury and mental health issues.

Hockey fans are understanding this could mark the end of the line of the Canadiens’ all-time win leader.

On Thursday morning, Price posted an emotional and symbolic photo to his Instagram page, with the caption: “I just want to thank everyone who has been supportive over the past few weeks, months and years. It has been a very emotional time for myself. Merci. GO HABS GO!”

The photo features a cowboy hat with a feather on it in front of presumably the mountainous range of British Columbia, Price’s home province.

Symbolically, when cowboys choose to wear feathers in their hats, it’s to show off pride as an individual who has achieved something great.

The fifth overall pick in the 2005 NHL Draft is the Canadiens’ all-time wins leader (361-261-79) — something great indeed.