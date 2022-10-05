Montreal Canadiens sign Logan Mailloux to entry level deal

The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with 19-year-old defenceman Logan Mailloux.

The team made the announcement on Wednesday morning.

Mailloux was infamously drafted by the Canadiens in 2021 despite requesting no team select him after being fined by Swedish authorities that year. At 17, he plead guilty to charges related to sharing a photo of a woman performing a sexual act.

The Canadiens announced the following statement from general manager Kent Hughes in a press release regarding the signing.

“This is a decision that we have thought through carefully. Having Logan around members of our team and hockey operations staff for a good part of the summer allowed us to gain a greater appreciation of Logan Mailloux the person,” said Hughes. “He has an opportunity to affect positive change and we will work to support him in any effort towards that goal. Logan recognizes the impact of his gesture and of course, the process continues.”

According to the team, the new contract will see Mailloux earn $750,000 at the NHL level in 2022-23 and $832,500 in the two following seasons, in addition to a signing bonus of $92,500. The Belle River, Onatario native is set to make $70,000 per season at the AHL level.