Montreal Canadiens prospect Logan Mailloux met with members of the media as part of the ongoing development camp at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard.

The 19-year-old infamously sent a sexually explicit photo of a woman to his teammates without her consent when he was 17 years old. On Tuesday, he faced questions regarding his request to not be drafted as well as his future with the team.

The London Knights defenceman said he does not regret his request to not be selected in the 2021 Entry Draft following his defamation charges. “I stand by what I said at that time. I didn’t deserve that right, but I was and still am grateful and humbled to get that chance from the organization,” said Mailloux, adding that he wants to “become a Montreal Canadiens player one day.”

Montreal’s former general manager Marc Bergevin notoriously selected Mailloux in the first round of the 2021 draft despite the player’s request and later defended the selection. A few months later, after Mailloux was suspended from the OHL, the Groupe CH Respect and Consent action plan was launched. Beginning with a donation of $1 million, the initiative aims to contribute to the awareness and the fight against cyber sexual violence.

Mailloux also told reporters that his behaviour in Sweden is something that continues to haunt him. “I think about it every day… I carry it with me and I know the victim carries it with her.”

The Lakeshore, Ontario, native also spoke about his regret and personal growth. “I would have changed everything I’d done 100%; I’ve definitely changed a lot as a person and as a human over the past year so I learned a lot. I wasn’t educated back then and I feel like I am now.”

Director of Player Development Rob Ramage, who has worked closely with the prospect over the past year, also commented on Mailloux’s strides at the Brossard press conference. “He’s a young man, a 17-year-old who made a mistake,” said Ramage, adding that “it’s what you do today and in the future that counts now.”

Mailloux, who has been undergoing rehabilitation for a shoulder injury, is participating in Montreal’s ongoing development camp.