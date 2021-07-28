Canadiens owner calls Mailloux draft pick a “mistake” in open letter to fans

Editor’s note: This article mentions and discusses sexual misconduct.

Montreal Canadiens owner Geoff Molson put out a statement on Wednesday in regards to the organization’s decision to select Logan Mailloux in last week’s draft.

Mailloux had previously told NHL teams not to draft him, as he was charged by Swedish authorities with sharing a picture of himself with an 18-year old woman engaged in a sex act last year.

“I want to share with you my perspective on our decision to select Logan Mailloux in the 2021 NHL Draft. This decision, made in the context of the Draft, turned out to be instantaneously very offensive to many of you,” Molson’s statement released via the team’s website read.

Some fans found the timing of the statement off-putting, as it was released just hours after NHL free agency opened.

Molson, who also serves as Canadiens CEO and president in addition to his owner duties, added that the team asked Mailloux not to participate in the team’s rookie or primary training camp this fall.

“I understand that you expect more from us and we let you down,” Molson continued in the statement. “The Montreal Canadiens are more than a hockey team. Logan’s actions do not reflect the values of our organization and I apologize for the pain this selection has caused.”

In a call with reporters, Molson apologized to the victim for a “lack of judgement” on his part.

“Shame on me for not taking into consideration the number of people that I impacted,” he said.

