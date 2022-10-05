Montreal's FINALLY getting a Line Friends and BT21 pop-up this month

The city is about to get a huge dose of cuteness because a beloved South Korean brand is coming to Montreal.

The Play Line Friends is set to open in downtown Montreal pop-up where fans can shop for BT21 products — the fluffy alter egos of k-pop supergroup BTS. The 3,800-square foot store is opening soon on October 14 inside the Eaton Centre, the former location of the Footlocker.

“The previous Toronto and Vancouver pop-ups garnered massive success and overwhelming shopper turnout, seeing 10+ hour lineups during its opening week,” reads a statement from Sukoshi Mart, a lifestyle brand that brought Line Friends and the recent Toronto BTS pop-up to Canada.

You can shop for plushies, accessories, stationery, and so much more. Montreal BTS fans (aka ARMY) can also look forward to claw machines and fun photo ops for the ‘gram.

If the last two Line Friends store openings in Toronto and Vancouver are anything to go by, expect massive line-ups with people waiting in line the day before the opening day.

To add to the opening day excitement, there’s going to be a raffle for a chance to win Montreal-exclusive merch. The first 300 customers will also get free BT21 pens and pencils. During opening weekend, fans who buy products up to a certain amount will also get gifts like BT21 hand mirrors or pouches.

So mark your calendars and get ready to stand in line to get your hands on all the adorable merch.

When: October 14 to January 2023

Time: Opens at 9 am

Where: Centre Eaton de Montréal, 705 Saint-Catherine Street West