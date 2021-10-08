Here is what's open and closed in Montreal on Thanksgiving Monday
Oct 8 2021, 2:07 pm
While knowing what businesses are open or closed on a holiday is usually common sense, there are often a few places that take you by surprise.
So, in case you needed a little refresher, here is what’s open and closed in Montreal this Thanksgiving Monday.
All federal and provincial government offices will be closed in Montreal. Parking restrictions and automated parking payments will remain in effect.
We’d recommend always checking a businesses’ hours of operation before heading out and calling in advance.
What’s Open:
- 311, the city of Montreal’s information hotline
- Pharmacies
- Most supermarkets and dépanneurs
- Most shopping malls
- Public markets, such as Jean-Talon and Atwater, will be open
- Marché Bonsecours
- Garbage and recycling pickups generally stay on schedule with rare exceptions, call 311 for details
- All SAQ liquor stores remain open, except SAQ stores located inside a closed shopping mall that doesn’t have doors connected to the street or a parking lot.
- Bookstores, flower stores, antique shops and service-based businesses (hair salons, gas stations, manufacturers) remain open at their discretion.
- Hospitals and emergency services
- Some spas
- Hotels, resorts and most accommodations
- Parking metres are still in effect
- The STM will run on a holiday schedule with modified bus times. Check the changes specific to your route online
What’s Closed:
- Banks
- Most city of Montreal offices
- Municipal court
- Most provincial and federal offices
- Cinemas
- Montreal Casino
- Montreal Botanical Gardens
- Montreal Science Centre and IMAX Theatre
- Most music venues, bars and clubs
- Postal service and Canada post offices (private sector locations such as those located in pharmacies may remain open at their discretion)
- La Ronde
- The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts and Musée d’Art Contemporain
- Some restaurants (take out and delivery only)