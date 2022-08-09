The Farsides sounds like a cult classic movie from the 1980s, which is appropriate because it screams nostalgia and — unlike many ’80s flicks — it holds up very well over time.

This Old Montreal tiki bar is steeped and styled after the golden ages of hip-hop and rap while offering exceptional dishes made with fresh ingredients and expertly crafted cocktails.

Now, turn the dial to 11 because that’s where it’s at.

From album cover tabletops to a working boom box that doubles as beer taps, and more graffiti than the A train on the New York City subway, the entire venue of The Farsides is a love letter to hip-hop music.

The spot is filled with so many easter eggs you’ll likely notice something different every time you visit.

The key in any kind of themed restaurant or space is authenticity, and from manager Michael Salera out; it’s clear that this is a passion project first and foremost.

The Farsides blends the exotic culinary styling of Thailand with the western beaches of Hawaii, appropriately dubbed “Thaiwaiian.”

The trendy Old Port spot — which opened in December 2019 — offers an authentic combination of both cultures’ food and drink, merging familiar flavours with elevated function.

No expense is spared, and even the most seasoned barfly will be taken aback by the memento-filled crystallized bar — it’s the fever dream of any ’80s kid.

The cocktails are crafted by renowned mixologist Lawrence Picard, so it’s no surprise that they’re perfectly balanced. If you like your cocktails minty and spicy, we’d recommend the Funky Cold Mojito and if you’re looking for something more on the sweeter side, go with The Shook One.

The Farsides’ manager tells Daily Hive “The Shook One” is its most-ordered cocktail — Bacardi Rum, fresh papaya, passion fruit, and tonka syrup blended in with watermelon, yuzu, aloe vera juice, and lime.

The cuisine matches the cocktail list, fusing Asian and American island living — and it’s all very well done.

One of the standouts was the “Ohhh Baby I Like It” raw sashimi — a mouthful in more ways than one — and a dish that didn’t feel out of place in any way. Why would it?

Perfectly sliced ahi tuna with calamondin cream, pineapple gazpacho, and basil, topped with a coconut fire sauce is as good a representation of dishes you’ll find at The Farsides.

The Farsides says its “Kalifornia Love” braised veal short ribs and fries are among its standout food items and that guests who “want to have a really big night out” should consider The Chef’s Platter — a hefty combo of a AAA rib-eye steak, three Caribbean rock lobster tails, pad thai, braised kabli, tiger shrimp, and seasonal veggies.

Architecturally, the space itself is a two-level playground for the eyes. There’s no corner of The Farsides where you don’t feel like you’re not taking in the full experience. Step outside of the main floor, and you’ll find yourself in their jungle vibes patio, where you instantly forget that you’re just off of Montreal’s bustling financial district.

The outside space accommodates 120 people comfortably and matches the same level of energy inside the restaurant; complete with graffiti and more of those little touches that delight you at every turn.

Jump on into The Farsides at 690 Notre-Dame West, a time machine turntable of a restaurant.

The Farsides

Address: 690 Notre-Dame Street West, Montreal

Phone: 514-951-8454

Instagram