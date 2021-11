Quebec foodies know all too well the ravenous craving for poutine. When you want one, you really want one.

Luckily, a restaurant just outside of Montreal dishes out a seriously massive 45-pound poutine to help fill that insatiable feeling.

Barcelos Mont-St-Hilaire, a Portuguese chicken joint in Mont St-Hilaire, has a competition meal appropriately tiled the MĂ©ga Poutine.

The monstrous poutine has 26 lbs of fires, 6.5 lbs of cheese, and another 10 to 12 pounds of gravy and toppings.

Jorgiano Estrela, Barcelos Mont-St-Hilaire’s manager, tells Daily Hive the final weight varies based on the customer’s choice of toppings. Because yes, some people need to add toppings to a mega poutine.

Estrela says the giant poutine sells for $250, feeds anywhere between 20 to 25 people, and usually weighs in at about 45 pounds.

The MĂ©ga Poutine is offered with three different toppings:

La Belle Québécoise (traditional)

La Portugaise (chorizo)

L’amateur de poulet (chicken)

La Fameuse Barcelos (chicken and chorizo)

Le Mont-St-Hilaire (chicken, chorizo, marinated pork)

It might be best to run to Barcelos Mont-St-Hilaire, located about 40 kilometres outside of Montreal, to work up that appetite.

Do you and your pals have what it takes to finish it off?

Barcelos Mont-St-Hilaire/Submitted