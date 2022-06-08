Mangia bene: Authentic Italian courtyard is Montreal's best-kept dining secret

If you’re looking to enjoy a little bit of Italian flare in Montreal without having to pull out a passport or cough up cash for a flight, there’s a hidden flower-filled courtyard downtown that might pique your interest.

Il Cortile Ristorante, the long-running Italian spot, is a picturesque little oasis in the Golden Square Mile and it might just be Montreal’s best-kept secret.

Tucked into a charming courtyard near the Museum of Fine Arts, Il Cortile says its Tuscan-inspired terrace might be the best-kept secret in all of Montreal.

Paved with stone and decorated with dozens of hanging plants and flowers, the charming courtyard is like being teleported to Italy. (The resto’s linguini Pomodoro and gnocchi al gorgonzola also certainly helps…)

Il Cortile (The Courtyard) opened in 1983 and its owners stem from Scanno, a mountain village in Abruzzo. All of the charming spot’s menu items are authentic Italian dishes, paying homemade to the motherland.

The restaurant is renowned for its risotto, veal, poultry, and seafood dishes, as well as a vast Italian wine selection.

Be tempted by the mozzarella di bufala or the vitello tonnato and you won’t be disappointed.

Il Cortile tells Daily Hive its most popular item is the $65 six-course tasting menu. The venue also rents out its entire courtyard for private events.

An Italian wedding this summer, perhaps?

Located at 1442 Sherbrooke Ouest, Il Cortile is open every day from 11 am to 3 pm and 5 pm to 11 pm.

Buon Appetito!