When’s the last time you ate a sandwich that was an experience?

We’re talking two hands on the bread and not a thought in your head. Just pure gastronomic bliss. It’s probably been a while.

Luckily, we’ve found the ideal downtown spot for an out-of-this-world Italian sub that passes all the tests. We’re talking, of course, about Sandwicherie MONO.

This Crescent Street hotspot opened in mid 2020, and has quickly garnered acclaim for their massive one-pound portions and quality ingredients. A taste of their delicious coffee and impressive latte art is also a must when visiting.

Their sandwich menu, which features a variety of over 15 hot and cold creations, is full of delicious creations that are packed to the brim with fresh meats, sauces, and produce. There are also vegetarian and vegan options, of course.

MONO’s co-owner and manager told Daily Hive he decided to open a business that catered to students, office workers, tourists, and everyday people looking for quality food downtown. He says his restaurant’s most popular cold sandwich is The Godfather, which includes just about every cold cut under the Tuscan sun.

It features about 700 grams of prosciutto, capocollo, salami, pepperoni, mortadella mozzarella, arugula, and roasted peppers. What’s not to like?

Among the popular hot sandwiches is the aptly named Hungry Man, a behemoth concoction which includes a chicken cutlet, roast beef, marinara, and rosé sauce.

It’s safe to say that you probably don’t need to order sides if you get one of these bad boys for yourself.

So whether you’re craving a late night snack or just need something to hold you over for the rest of the day, MONO is that not-so-secret spot that won’t disappoint.

Address: 2035 Crescent Street

Hours: Monday to Friday, 11 am to 11 pm; Saturday, 11:30 am to 8 pm; Sunday, noon to 9 pm