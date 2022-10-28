A definitive list of the best French fries in all of Montreal (PHOTOS)

Who doesn’t love scarfing down handfuls of fries? They go with everything. Having a pizza? Order French fries. Steak? Get fries on the side. Heck, we’ve all even ordered fries on the side of a poutine (admit it).

With so many options around Montreal, we’re focusing on the city’s best collection of French fries.

And we’re keeping it simple — no gravy, no cheese, no sweet potatoes, just golden strips of deep-fried potatoes.

No offence to McDonald’s but we’re sticking to exclusively local spots here, no global franchises.

Sure, this iconic spot in NDG is known for its chicken, but Chalet has addictive potato fries that are a little bit sweet and very tasty.

This long-established, family-run fast food joint whips up classic Quebec French fries. That sweet type of double-blanched fries that are irresistible. You can’t go wrong.

Frite Alors offers Belgian-style fries and its locations are scattered all across the island (with one in France). They’re served in cones because why not? They’re crispy, light, fried in animal lard, and served with a side of spicy mayo.

While Loïc specializes in wine, its McCain-like fries are crispy, salty, and absolutely decadent. Order them with a cheeseburger or just a bucket for yourself.

If you’re in the market for a thinner and crispier order of fries, Patati Patata should be your go-to. Plus, they’re served in a cool basket (usually). The spot is active on DoorDash if you want some fries delivered right to your door.

Ma Poule Mouillée is known for its rotisserie chicken but they make a mean order of fries. Lightly doused in a bit of spice, these crispy fries are served with piri-piri sauce and it’s a perfect tandem.

Fries served in a brown paper bag just hit differently.

Chez Tousignant is a classic casse-croûte with a little 21st-century update. The fries are the perfect balance between crispy and greasy.

This fan-favourite French bistro on St-Denis serves delicious hand-cut fries with homemade mayo. Pair this with a steak and you can’t go wrong. Or, just grab a basket to go.

Reuben’s pairs its diverse menus with traditional thin and crispy fries. Pair ’em with anything and it’s a win.

Cone fries sprinkled with Parmesan? Say no more…

Since 1958, Mister Steer has been churning out burgers and seriously tasty fries. There are not many spots in the city that still offer curly fries so steer yourself toward this classic spot on Ste. Cat.