Eat local: The 11 best Montreal-based restaurant chains

Montreal has an unprecedented amount of great restaurants. Some of them become so successful, they launch into a series of chains across the island.

From pizza to shawarma, ramen, and of course, burgers, the island has a great selection of chains that were founded right here in Montreal.

And while two locations technically form a restaurant chain, we’re counting eateries around the island that have at least three locations spread out across the Montreal metro area.

Which is your favourite Montreal-based chain? Did we leave out your go-to?

La Belle et la Boeuf does it big. They have monstrous burgers, an impressive mixologist-made cocktail menu, locally brewed beer, and an enjoyable night-out atmosphere.

There are five La Belle et la Boeuf locations in the Montreal metro area, good for 18 total in Quebec, and one in Ottawa.

Poulet Rouge dishes out seriously tasty grilled chicken bowls, prepped in front of your eyes like a Subway.

The chain uses Canadian halal chicken fillets and specializes in mixing grilled chicken into crunchy vegetable bowls with rice and other sides.

There are 11 Poulet Rouges spread out across Montreal, 23 total across Quebec, and two in Ottawa.

Boustan is iconic across Montreal. The chain is a “fast casual restaurant” that dishes out true Lebanese food with a modern and local twist.

Dive into the chain’s selection of delicious Middle Eastern options including chicken pita, deliciously seasoned beef shawarma and kebabs, or a wide array of vegetarian specials.

But whatever you do, try the decadent garlic potatoes.

Inaugurated on Crescent Street in 1986, there are now over 50 Boustan locations in Quebec and two in Ontario.

After starting out in the trendy Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood, Notre-Boeuf-de-Grâce began as an upscale burger and brunch spot and has since expanded to seven locations across Montreal, with a new one opening in Verdun this spring.

There are now 11 Notre-Boeuf-de-Grâces total across Quebec.

Established in 1977, Marathon Souvlaki has been serving popular souvlaki for 42 years.

The family-owned business says it’s proud to serve all in-house specialties, including its famous homemade salad dressing, marinated meats, and well-known tzatziki.

There are two Marathon Souvlakis in Laval (including the flagship location), one in DDO, and another just off Décarie Boulevard.

Pizzeria No.900 Napolitaine says it dishes out “real Neapolitan pizza,” as prepared according to the “rules of the art” and cooked in 90 seconds.

The popular chain also has a “great selection of private import wines,” as well as salads and sides.

Local non-local pizza — sign us up.

Including the 16 Montreal-area locations, there are 28 spread out across Quebec.

Dagwoods sliced its first sandwich back in 1989 at its flagship spot in Montreal and has since expanded to 13 locations across the island.

The popular sandwich and catering shop says it is still “100% owned and operated by a young and dynamic hometown staff.”

In 1954, Dic Ann’s opened its first location near Pie-IX as a drive-in with car service and has since blossomed into one of Montreal’s most coveted burgers.

In 1981, Dic Ann’s opened a larger operation in Chomedey, Laval, followed by Ville d’Anjou (1994), Terrebonne (1995), St-Jerome (1996), Repentigny (2000), Auteuil (2001), Longueuil (2004), NDG (2006), St. Eustache (2008), Ste-Thérèse (2012), Old Port (2013), and Marché Centrale (2013).

Spicebros says it was built on the belief that “food should be special,” and has launched a successful local franchise, offering Indian food with a “modern twist.”

The spot is popular for its tandoori, butter chicken, chickpea masala, and curry chicken, among many more.

It currently operates seven locations across Quebec.

Uni Burger is a classic.

It’s simple but does simple right.

It’s a quintessential Quebec casse-croûte and dishes out great poutines, fries, and one of the best burgers in the country — no joke.

All eight of the chain’s locations are in Montreal.

Jack Le Coq (yes, he was real) had concocted an incredible recipe for juicy fried chicken and sauces and turned into it a “100% Quebecois” restaurant chain.

If you’re craving chicken, Jack Le Coq does everything chicken, caesars, tenders, nuggets, burgers — you name it.