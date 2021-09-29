Scrumptious brunch spots worth trying out in Montreal

A couple of mimosas, maybe an afternoon egg or two. There is something undeniably special and downright decadent about a good Sunday brunch.

Hungover partygoers and cheerful families alike have made brunch commonplace around the city.

And lucky for us, there are a ton of great restaurants willing to cater to the demand.

Here are a few of our favourites.

The memorabilia-filled British pub is more than just a great spot to catch a soccer match.

It offers an authentic English breakfast that’ll make you feel brand new. They specialize in Yorkshire pudding, sausages, and ham, but they also offer real tasty grilled cheese, Chicken Tikka masala, and porridge with berries.

Plus, they have one of the most extensive scotch lists in the entire city if you want to head down that road.

Address: 2496 Rue Notre-Dame Ouest

Hours: Monday to Friday, 11:30 to 12 am; Saturday and Sunday, 10 to 12 am

Yes, getting into Arthur’s can be a challenge. And COVID protocols have made it even trickier to land a table now that the popular nosh bar is running at a limited capacity.

But believe us, it’s well worth it.

The traditional Jewish deli serves breakfast and sandwiches (on homemade bread) in a bright, stylish space.

Arthur’s food offers some healthy salads, granola bowls, and tasty soups. But they can also “grease it” with the best of them: potatoes, croissants, eggs, pancakes, and smoked meat.

Address: 4621 Rue Notre-Dame Ouest

Hours: Wednesday to Friday, 9 am to 3 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 9 am to 4 pm

With locations sprinkled all over the city, this chain is the perfect stop for any mail — especially brunch.

A poutine topped with an egg could do the trick, as could their famous mac and cheese, breakfast sandwiches, or the franchise’s comically loaded Caesar to get the party started (or keep last night’s going).

Address: L’Gros Luxe Sud-Ouest — 2472 Rue Notre-Dame Ouest

L’Gros Luxe Plateau — 451 Avenue Duluth Est

L’Gros Luxe Mile End — 150 Rue Bernard Ouest

L’Gros Luxe NDG — 5942 Sherbrooke Ouest

Hours: Wednesday to Sunday, 12 to 11 pm; Monday and Tuesday, 5 to 10 pm

You probably don’t think of seafood and brunch in the same sentence but Universel might make you change your mind. They offer fresh salmon on bagels and muffins, topped with capers and a hollandaise sauce and it’s scrumptious.

Both upscale restaurants offer gorgeous terraces for you know, some fresh air and their prices aren’t too shabby.

Address: Peel — 2055 Rue Peel; Ste. Catherine — 359 Ste. Catherine Ouest

Hours: 7 am to 11 pm

This greasy spoon checks all the retro boxes: table-side jukeboxes, original decor right out of Happy Days, and delicious classic dishes. Their giant pancakes are a favourite among brunchers, and can be enjoyed at any time of day.

It is, for the most part, beautifully unchanged since 1947.

Address: 3041 Notre-Dame St W

Hours: 5 am – 11 pm

Pigeon took the risk of opening during the pandemic, and it has certainly worked out in their favour.

From breakfast specialties, Matzah Ball soup, smoothies, sandwiches, and dishes named after celebrities (The Larry David is very tasty), Pigeon Café is a new addition to Montreal’s brunch scene but seems like it’ll be around for a while.

Address: 5625 Avenue Monkland

Hours: 7 am to 11 pm

Beauty’s is a Montreal institution that opened way back in 1942. The establishment’s original owners, Hymie & Freda Sckolnick, created menu staples and brunch favourites like the Beauty’s Special and Mish-Mash, both still served today.

After all these years, this luncheonette still has deep family ties and excellent food.

Address: 93 Mont-Royal W

Hours: 7 am – 3 pm

When it comes to the breakfast poutine, a Montreal delicacy, it’s tough to top Le Fabergé. This trendy spot in the Mile End makes a mean one.

And, if you’re looking for a higher-end brunch spot, Le Fabergé has perfected poached eggs, crêpes, and hollandaise sauce. Not to mention, some pretty lethal mac and cheese brunch combos.

Address: 25 Avenue Fairmont Ouest

Hours: Monday to Friday, 8 am to 3 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 8 am to 4 pm