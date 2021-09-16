5 things to do in Montreal today: Thursday, September 16
Whether you like it or not, these are probably Montreal’s last warm days of the year.
But you’ve still got some time to enjoy life without a parka, so make sure to take full advantage while you can.
And when it comes to finding things to do, we may be able to help. From cool museums to outdoor fall adventures, here’s what should be on your radar in Montreal today.
Apple picking
It’s apple season. And luckily for us, there are plenty of amazing orchards to check out around Montreal.
Instead of just settling on the first one you find, you can check out our list of 8 beautiful orchards around town by clicking here.
Emile Berliner Musée des Ondes
View this post on Instagram
Located in the old RCA building in St. Henri, the museum was introduced in 1992 as an homage to Emile Berliner, the inventor of the phonograph record disc. The German pioneer opened the Berliner Gramophone Co. headquarters in the Montreal building back in 1909.
Its impressive collection holds over 30,000 pieces of technology, including gramophones, turntables, televisions, discs, and radios.
When: Daily
Time: Monday – Friday, 10 am – 4 pm; Saturday – Sunday, 2 pm – 5 pm
Where: 1001 Rue Lenoir,
Price: Tickets range from $5 to $20
AURA
View this post on Instagram
The Notre-Dame Basilica announced the return of AURA, one of the Old Port’s most popular events. The immersive light show is presented by Moment Factory, and a few new features have been added.
The updated version of the spectacle celebrates the materials and colours of Notre-Dame. The new musical accompaniment has also been added for the purpose of showing off the Basilica’s 7,000 pipe Casavant organ, which has been in operation since 1891.
When: Until September 25
Time: 6 pm and 9 pm
Where: Notre-Dame Basilica, 110 Notre-Dame St Ouest
Price: Ranges from $21 to $32, available online
Corn Maze
View this post on Instagram
La Ferme Forget in Laval offers visitors some pretty un-Forget-able experiences, including their famous corn maze, available to visit all month long.
Forget is not exaggerating when they call their cornfield “giant” as it spans the area of over five football fields. With all that real estate, the farm manufactured two mazes; a shorter one that takes about 20 minutes to solve and a longer one that can take over an hour.
Where: 7901 Av. Marcel-Villeneuve, Laval,
When: Every day in September
Times: Every day from 9 am – 5 pm, Night maze: Every Friday from 6 pm to 11 pm
Price: $8 – $15
THE INFINITE
THE INFINITE is a new, groundbreaking virtual reality multi-sensory exhibition that takes guests on a journey aboard the International Space Station.
Freely explore a life-sized reproduction of the ISS in virtual reality as if you were there. Using several different mediums (VR, augmented reality, and projections), the exhibit offers “exceptional realism in an experience that lasts 60 minutes,” says the Centre PHI.
Go to space without having to leave Earth. Great deal.
When: From now until November 7
Times: Friday to Sunday, 10 am – 8 pm; Tuesday to Thursday, 10 am – 7 pm
Address: Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal – 2020, rue William
Price: $10 – $40 (from Tuesday to Thursday), $12 – $50 (Friday to Sunday)