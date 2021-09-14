The Weather Network has just released its 2021 fall forecast for each Canadian province.

Their prediction for Quebec includes warm weather throughout September and October, followed by an abrupt early start to winter.

Many Quebecers were likely somewhat relieved to see their home province in the “above normal” weather map for late fall. The Weather Network even included the promotion of outdoor activities in the report, saying that temperatures will provide “excellent opportunities to get out and enjoy the fall foliage.”

This, unfortunately, will not last. Locals know far too well how the weather can suddenly change. That’s precisely what’s expected to happen when “a pattern change during late fall is expected to bring an earlier arrival to winter weather.”

They also predicted more winter weather leading up to the holidays “than we have often seen over the past 20 years.”

So, if you wake up on November 1 and find your jack-o-lantern covered in icicles, don’t be surprised.