Montrealers who are going to be on Bachelor in Paradise Canada

The inaugural season of Bachelor in Paradise Canada will feature not one, not two, but three contestants from Montreal: Ana Cruz, Jeremy Lohier, and Veronique Paquette.

The CityTV show’s cast will include a mix of 12 Canadian and US Bachelor alumni favourites and – in a first for the global franchise – 14 Canadian #BachelorNation fans.

Like its American counterpart, Bachelor in Paradise Canada will follow some of North America’s most eligible bachelors and bachelorettes as they explore their secluded love nest on the lake.

Watch as the 20- and 30-somethings soak up the summer sun, cozy up by the campfire under the vast Canadian star-filled sky… and fall in love, of course.

You can catch the two-hour premiere and get transported to Camp Paradise on Sunday, October 10 at 8 pm ET/PT on CityTV.

Let’s meet your Montreal romance representatives.

Ana Cruz

This 26-year-old advertising executive and former cheerleader for the Ottawa Redblacks describes herself as a “hopeless romantic,” which is made evident by the “lover” tattoo on her finger.

Her perfect partner is someone loyal, driven, and funny.

Jeremy Lohier

Jeremy is a 28-year-old law student at McGill University and an avid traveller.

His ideal first date involves a “picnic featuring the ultimate charcuterie spread, followed by a night of dancing.”

He prefers strong women and says he is looking to find a confident, warm, and empathetic life partner in Paradise.

Veronique Paquette

As a real estate agent, 31-year-old Veronique (aka “Vay”) has recently focused a lot of her time on personal and professional growth.

She describes herself as someone loyal, outgoing, and silly. She’s hoping to find a supportive partner with a healthy future during her time in paradise.

There are also a few hidden talents in her repertoire, like playing piano and yodelling.