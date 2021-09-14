5 things to do in Montreal today: Tuesday, September 14

We’re just about halfway through September now. And with kids of all ages officially back in classrooms, the city seems to have come alive again.

Moderately warm days and cool nights have arrived and things are “comfortable,” granting you the perfect excuse to get out and try something different.

From croissants to outdoor adventures, here’s what should be on your radar in Montreal today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hazukido Québec (@hazukidoquebec)



With locations all over Toronto, popular Japanese croissant shop Hakuzido finally opened a spot in downtown Montreal last week.

Menu staples like crispy milk chicken, truffle crab, and raspberry panna cotta showcase their variety from savoury to sweet, making croissants the perfect snack (or meal) for any time of day.

When: Daily

Time: 10 am – 8 pm

Where: 1629 Saint-Catherine St W

Price: Prices vary by menu item

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voiles en Voiles (@voilesenvoiles)

Ahoy matey!

Channel your inner Jack Sparrow and climb through giant pirate ships in Old Montreal as part of a high-flying obstacle course.

When: Every day until September 20

Time: 10 am – 6 pm

Where: Place des Vestiges, Old Montreal

Price: $19 to $54 per person, depending on the type of swashbuckling adventure you choose.

Leonard Cohen: A Crack in Everything Maybe you’re not in the mood to go out on the town? If that’s the case, this virtual exhibition of Leonard Cohen might be up your alley. The online exhibition is divided into four main themes that are omnipresent in Leonard Cohen’s body of work: Poetic Thought, Spirituality & Humility, Love and Loss & Longing. When: From now until February 2024

Time: 24/7

Where: Online

Price: Free

It’s apple season. And luckily for us, there are plenty of amazing orchards to check out around Montreal.

Instead of just settling on the first one you find, you can check out our list of eight beautiful orchards around town by clicking here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Burger Week (@leburgerweek)

Today’s your last chance to enjoy the nationwide celebration of all things burgers.

Burger lovers can head into participating restaurants around Montreal and enjoy special dishes created just for the festival during this time frame.

There’s more info on the ongoing festival right here.

When: From now until September 14

Times: Varies per location

Where: Multiple Locations

Price: Prices vary