With locations all over Toronto, popular Japanese croissant shop Hakuzido finally opened a spot in downtown Montreal last week.

And while there are plenty of incredible croissant vendors in Montreal‘s food scene, Hakuzido is completely unique in its approach.

Menu staples like crispy milk chicken, truffle crab, and raspberry panna cotta showcase their variety from savoury to sweet, making croissants the perfect snack (or meal) for any time of day.

Despite becoming a franchise, there are no shortcuts at Hakuzido as the croissants are made using only premium natural butter from France, Japanese flour, and ISO and SGS certified eggs. This ensures that the quality is on par with the creativity.

So if you’re looking for a pastry with a little extra oomph, now you know just the place.

Address: 1629 Saint-Catherine St W

Hours: 10 am – 8 pm