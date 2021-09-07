A look inside: Montreal's one-of-a-kind Habitat 67 apartment (PHOTOS)

A charming unit in Montreal’s historic Habit 67 just hit the market. For a little over $3,000 a month, it could be all yours.

This 2 bedroom, 1,176 sq ft property consists of two fully renovated cubes on two levels of the architectural marvel designed by Israeli-Canadian architect Moshe Safdie.

The fully renovated home has a 216 sq ft terrace contiguous to the master bedroom. The illustrious view from the balcony includes parts of the Old Port and city.

For more information and photos, please visit the Groupe Sutton listing.