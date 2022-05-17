13 places in the world also named Montreal
May 17 2022, 4:17 pm
The food in Montreal is out of this world, but the name itself is also all over the world.
Despite being the most populous city in Quebec, Montreal also gives its name to cities in the United States, towns in France, castles in Jordan, and more.
Here’s how the name Montreal (which locally got its name from Mont-Royal) is spread out across the globe.
Canada
- Montreal, Quebec
- Montreal River, Saskatchewan
- Montreal Island, Nunavut
United States
- Montreal, Missouri
- Montreal, Arkansas
- Montreal, Wisconsin
- Montreal, Michigan
The Bahamas
- Montreal Lane
Jordan
- Montreal, Shobak
Europe
- Mont-ral, Spain
- Montréal, Languedoc-Roussillon
- Montréal, Bourgogne
- Montreal Park, UK