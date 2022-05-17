Curated

13 places in the world also named Montreal

Ty Jadah
Ty Jadah
|
May 17 2022, 4:17 pm
13 places in the world also named Montreal
Susanne Pommer/Shutterstock | Google Maps

The food in Montreal is out of this world, but the name itself is also all over the world.

Despite being the most populous city in Quebec, Montreal also gives its name to cities in the United States, towns in France, castles in Jordan, and more.

Here’s how the name Montreal (which locally got its name from Mont-Royal) is spread out across the globe.

Canada

  • Montreal, Quebec
  • Montreal River, Saskatchewan
  • Montreal Island, Nunavut

United States

  • Montreal, Missouri
  • Montreal, Arkansas
  • Montreal, Wisconsin
  • Montreal, Michigan

The Bahamas

  • Montreal Lane

Jordan

  • Montreal, Shobak

Europe

  • Mont-ral, Spain
  • Montréal, Languedoc-Roussillon
  • Montréal, Bourgogne
  • Montreal Park, UK

Ty JadahTy Jadah
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.