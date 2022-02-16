10 strange and weird things that only make sense to Montrealers

Montreal is beautiful.

It’s also a bit strange.

Especially when compared to other Canadian cities. Montreal does things that are specific to Montreal, like waiting in line to scarf back a poutine at 3 am…

Here is a collection of whacky, wild, and strange things that happen across Montreal that all make complete sense to Montrealers.

It’s a metro, not a subway

Of all the Canadian cities with underground transit, Montreal is the only one that refers to its public transit network as a metro instead of a subway.

And you know what? It makes sense.

Subways are sandwiches, metros are underground rail cars.

Staff + you = drinks

In some Canadian cities (ahem, Toronto), you get a lot of “it was my birthday last night” excuses from bartenders and waiting staff who refuse to drink with you.

In Montreal, floor staff are encouraged to drink and socialize with customers.

Heck, you might even get some hooch on the house.

So many plexes

Other Canadian cities are dominated by single-family homes and skyrise condos. Not Montreal though.

Our city is full of duplexes, triplexes, and rowhouses.