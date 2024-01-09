Winter things you can do in Edmonton for $20 or less

Money can be tight after the holiday season and into the new year in Edmonton; it can feel like enjoying winter is almost out of financial reach.

But you don’t need a big budget to have big fun this winter. Even if you have $20 (or less), you can find something on this list to get your frosty fix.

Here are eight cost-effective ideas to make the most of the winter season.

1. Enjoy a winter festival

Edmonton is known as the festival city, and one of our favourite parts of winter is the wide number of festivals that help to break up the long, harsh winter months. Best of all, they’re all free to check out! From the Deep Freeze Festival to the Flying Canoe Volant, to the Silver Skate Festival and the Chiseled Ice Carving competition, there are so many fantastic events happening this winter. Grab a cup of hot chocolate, roll up a maple taffy, and enjoy all of the sights and sounds Edmonton’s winter festivals have to offer.

2. Try out an ice bike

Hit up Sir Wilfrid Laurier Park and try out one of the City’s brand-new ice bikes! The ice bikes are stable and offer an accessible activity to those who can’t skate, giving even more people a chance to glide around local ice rinks. Best of all, it won’t cost you a thing!

3. Go skating

Lace up those skates and wear your warmest winter jacket. Skating during the winter season is perfect, and there are several spots across Edmonton you can go to. It’s some of the best fun you can have for free in the city, and the skating rink at the ICE District is a must-visit! No skates? No problem. Hit up a used sporting goods store for some wicked deals on a pair of skates.

4. Go tobogganing

Whether you’re an adult or a child, tobogganing is one heck of a way to pass the time during the winter, and there’s finally snow on the ground! Check out our roundup of some of the best tobogganing hills in Edmonton to visit for some sliding fun. Nothing beats some sledding over the winter season in Edmonton, that’s for sure!

5. Hit up the Muttart Conservatory

Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe, so it never feels like winter. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do in Edmonton’s chilly months! Adult admission to the Conservatory costs $14.95, making it the perfect spot to enjoy the day without breaking the bank.

6. Art Gallery of Alberta

Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. It’s a fantastic way to stay warm while keeping your mind busy. Grab a bite to eat at a downtown restaurant when you’re finished! Adult admission costs $9.52, but for even more cost savings, hit up the gallery on the last Thursday of each month to enjoy free admission.

7. Visit a cozy coffee shop

Spend a quiet evening indoors and check out our roundup of Edmonton’s coziest cafes! Curl up on a chair by the fire and relax with something hot and delicious. It’ll warm you from the inside and out!

8. Go birdwatching

Bundle up and hit the trails — birdwatching during the winter months can be a rewarding experience, and it doesn’t cost a thing! Parks are far less busy during the cold season, so not only will you likely have the trails to yourself, but it also makes things quiet enough to catch a glimpse of some unique wildlife.