A massive ice carving event is coming to the Ice District this month

Edmonton always embraces winter, and a massive ice carving competition is taking over the Ice District later this month.

Chiseled, formerly known as Edmonton’s International Ice Carving Competition, will welcome seven teams to the Ice District to create 15 sculptures in 34 hours.

The event is free and spectators can vote for their favourite sculpture, with carving taking place from January 18 to 20.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chiseled / Ice On Whyte (@chiseledyeg)

Each block of ice is 1 metre (40″) x .5 metres (20″) x .25 metres (10″) and weighs 135 kilograms or 297 pounds.

You might also like: "Homeless animals will surely perish": Alberta animal shelter issues plea as extreme cold moves in

7 activities to do while staying warm in Edmonton

Edmonton's Flying Canoë Volant returns next month and it looks MAGICAL

The Chiseled 2024 competition will feature the following teams:

A Stiff Cleve – Clifford Vacheresse and Steve Buzak from Edmonton creating “Float” Carvin’ Buddies – Scott Harrison from Calgary and Ross Baisas from the Philippines/Montreal creating “Dragon Queen” Chainsaw Massacre – Yann Blanchard from France/Calgary and Ryan Villiers creating (name to come) Elegant Ice Dreams – Mowafak Nema from Iraq/Ottawa and Don Lowing from the United States/Philadelphia creating “Eagles” Lazy Ninjas – Kee Gawah from Malaysia/Sweden and Larry MacFarlane from Winnipeg creating “The Dance” License to Chill – Victor Dagatan from the Philippines/USA and Andrew Zoller from Calgary creating “The Huntress” The Frosty Collies – Kamron Garbe from Regina and Jynae Bergeron from Kelowna creating “Hammer Time”

If you catch one you really like and want to see again, you are in luck. The sculptures will be on display through February.

When you’re all finished admiring the sculptures, escape the cold with one of many incredible indoor downtown activities listed in our roundup of ways to stay warm in YEG this winter!

Chiseled – Edmonton’s International Ice Carving Competition

When: January 18 to 20, 2024

Where: Ice District — 10360 102nd Street NW, Edmonton

Cost: Free