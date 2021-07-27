The Bowden Sunmaze has thousands of sunflowers to visit

A classic summer activity is about to bloom, as the Bowden Sunmaze prepares to open its doors. Get your Instagram ready!

The maze is operated by Eagle Creek Farms and is set to open in early August.

The maze is spread out across eight acres, creating ample space to explore and enjoy the sunflowers.

A willow tree maze is also on the property, as are three acres of u-pick flowers and vegetables for those looking to pick some beautiful flowers or delicious vegetables to take home with them.

When: August 10 (ish), seven days a week 11 am to 5 pm, with extended hours Thursdays and Fridays starting August 26

Where: 34530 RR#14 Red Deer County, Alberta

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased at the farm