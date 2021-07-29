Environment Canada issues heat warning for Edmonton

It looks like Edmonton is in store for a hot August long weekend. Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the city, with high temperatures over the coming days.

Afternoon highs today and over the weekend will range from 29°C to the mid-30°Cs. Overnight lows will range between 15°C and 20°C, according to Environment Canada.

Heading into the long weekend, Edmonton has a 30% chance of showers on Thursday night. Other than that, the forecast remains sunny and dry with few cloudy periods.

“Monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness,” said Environment Canada.

The government agency advises residents and visitors in the city to take the following precautions:

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day

Take frequent breaks from the heat, and spend time in cool, indoor spaces when possible

Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated

Check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle, and don’t leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle for any length of time

“Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion,” according to EC.

A full list of heat warnings for the entire province can be found on the Environment Canada website.