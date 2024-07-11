Pizza fans, listen up! Edmonton has some pretty great pizza spots to check out, but a new pizza spot is heading to the city very soon.

Pizza on Whyte, a brand-new pizzeria, is set to open in YEG next week at 8241 104th Street NW, and it will be giving away a ton of free pizzas to celebrate.

The store in the heart of Edmonton is hosting its grand opening next week on July 20. To mark the occasion, Pizza on Whyte will be offering 100 free pizzas to customers visiting on its grand opening day.

The pizzeria focuses on handcrafted pizzas and uses fresh ingredients for its pies.

That’s dinner plans sorted!

Pizza on Whyte

Address: 8241 104th Street NW, Edmonton