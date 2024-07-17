KDays is kicking off this week with a huge free pancake breakfast

KDays is kicking off in Edmonton this week, and to get a wild 10 days off to the best start possible, there’s set to be a free pancake breakfast at Klondike Park.

The KDays Premier’s Breakfast will take place on July 19, from 9 am to noon, and the first 5,000 visitors will be able to load up on breakfast treats and get free admission to the festivities so you can stay on-site and check out some of the wild Midway food.

Presented by North Central Co-op, the free breakfast will feature pancakes (including gluten-free options), sausage, eggs, coffee, and juice.

There will also be plenty of live entertainment, including a brass band, balloon artists, magicians, and more. From 10:30 am, Premier Danielle Smith will also be attending to speak.

The free breakfast will only be available while supplies last, so you’ll want to get down early!

KDays Premier’s Breakfast

When: July 19 from 9 am to noon

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre – 7515 – 118th Avenue, Edmonton

Price: Free